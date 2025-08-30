WATCH: Buckeyes' Julian Sayin Drops Dime to Carnell Tate to Take Two-Score Lead on Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns are in a defensive battle, and Julian Sayin broke that up with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate to put the Buckeyes up 14-0. It was the longest play of the game for either side at that point in the battle.
Sayin had been held at bay most of the game as the Buckeyes and Longhorns have both been primarily focused on running the ball. However, the Ohio State quarterback was able to launch one deep, and it wasn't to Jeremiah Smith, who has had his imprint on this game as well.
That said, Sayin threw it to Tate, who is a huge target, especially deep down the field. It was a huge touchdown for Sayin, who had Will Howard there to meet him following the score. It was an all-around solid play, from the route to the throw, although Sayin could've led Tate more.
Here's a video of the catch from Tate and throw from Sayin.
Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz were in a quarterback competition throughout the preseason and training camp, but the former, who was a five-star talent coming out of high school, won out with ease. This is just Sayin's second touchdown of his career and the first of the season. He threw for 84 passing yards and a score last season but had just a 41.7% completion rate during limited action.
As for the Buckeyes, this game has been all about defense, and they've been there for it. Ohio State has continually halted Arch Manning and company. The Longhorns, through at least three quarters, have been held scoreless, which is huge for an Ohio State defense that is among the most athletic in college football. Sonny Styles and company have been all over Manning, and they've been stiff in the run game as well.
While the Sayin touchdown was huge, the most important play of the game could've been the Buckeyes stopping Manning's quarterback sneak on the one-yard line. Ohio State has had a terrific game so far, but there are undoubtedly going to be things to work on moving forward.