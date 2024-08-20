Buckeyes Now

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024

Ranking the Ohio State Buckeye's 2024 Football schedule, from the weakest to the strongest opponents.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Brutus Buckeye races an Ohio State student across the field during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick off the season in less than a month, so it's time to look at the toughest matchups for Ohio State in 2024.

Here are the rankings of the opponents on this year's schedule, from weakest to strongest:

12. Akron Zips (Week 1 at Home)

University of Akron quarterback Tahj Bullock eyes Ohio defender Adonia Williams Jr. as he moves in to make a play on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State gets a nice tune-up game Week 1 against the Akron Zips. This game will allow for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Will Howard to get on the same page.

11. Western Michigan Broncos (Week 2 at Home)

Oct 7, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Jack Salopek (6) looks to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Like Akron, the Western Michigan Broncos will be a perfect game for all the new Buckeyes additions to learn the system.

10. Marshall Thundering Herd (Week 4 at Home)

Herd head Coach Charles Huff as The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Marshall University Herd in The 2021 R & L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Nola Bowl Cajuns Vs Marshall 1172 / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Marshall is the final game before Big 10 games begin for Ohio State, which means head coach Ryan Day has one more contest to get his team read for conference play.

9. Indiana Hoosiers (Week 13 at Home)

Indiana University Head Coach Curt Cignetti during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Hoosiers are usually overlooked by Buckeyes fans. However, they could be a potential trap game this year. Indiana will come to Columbus the week before "The Game," which could be an issue for Ohio State if they are looking ahead.

8. Michigan State Spartans (Week 5 at East Lansing, MI)

Michigan State's quarterback Aidan Chiles throws a pass during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State faced a ton of setbacks last season after the firing of Mel Tucker. But the Spartans are beginning to change the direction of the program with the hiring of former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith. Joining him in East Lansing is rising star Aidan Chiles, who was the No. 2 quarterback for the Beavers last season.

7. Northwestern Wildcats (Week 12 at Wrigley Field)

Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman R.J. Pearson (94) celebrates with team mates after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats are coming off a turnaround season, going 8-5 with an upset win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. Second-year head coach David Braun will look to build off Northwestern's recent success when the team takes on Ohio State Week 12 at Wrigley Field.

6. Purdue Boilermakers (Week 11 at Home)

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Derrick Rogers(3), Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Smiley Bradford (6) and Purdue Boilermakers safety D’Mon Marable (21) celebrate after the incompletion intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tra’Mar Harris (11) during the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Year 1 of the Ryan Walters era at Purdue was underwhelming. The Boilermakers finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record, which was the first time since 2020 that Purdue finished below .500. However, with the help of key veterans, Walters and the Boilermakers are poised for better days in 2024.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Week 9 at Home)

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year head coach Matt Rhule has formed the bases of a bright future in Nebraska after landing five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers' roster is filled with potential, which could cause trouble for any opponent.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes (Week 6 at Home)

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown (3) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

While the Iowa Hawkeyes struggle offensively, the longtime Big Ten program features a stout defense that can cause problems for opponents. If the hiring of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester helps elevate the poor unit, the Hawkeyes will be a tough matchup for the Buckeyes.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Week 10 at University Park, PA)

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) reacts to a referee against the Mississippi Rebels in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach James Franklin will finally get to see his 2022 recruiting class in full effect this year.

Penn State finished last season with a 10-3 record and begins this season ranked No. 8 in the AP Preseason Poll. Led by junior quarterback and Ohio native Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions have a chance to be special this year.

Even though this is probably the third toughest game for Ohio State this year, the Week 10 battle is a pivotal game for the Buckeyes.

2. Michigan Wolverines (Week 14 at Home)

Blue Team running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs against Maize Team defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Surprisingly, "The Game" is not the toughest matchup on the Buckeyes' schedule this year.

Michigan's program was ravaged by the NFL, as former head coach Jim Harbaugh and 13 players made the jump to the pros. The former national champions may be depleted, but new head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines will always pose as a serious threat to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will face a stout defense that includes cornerback Will Johnson and defense lineman Mason Graham.

1. Oregon Ducks (Week 7 at Eugene, OR)

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel congratulates Luke Moga after a touchdown by Mona during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Ohio State will get its first test of 2024 when it travels to Eugene, OR on Oct. 12 to face the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks were on the cusp of potentially making the College Football Playoffs last season, but unfortunately fell short after suffering two critical loses to the University of Washington.

Despite losing star quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin, head coach Dan Lanning has done a terrific job of recruiting and landing talented players in the transfer portal. Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel brings his veteran experience to the offense, while former Texas A&M wideout Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson will likely become the leading pass catchers for the Ducks.

