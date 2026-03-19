Ohio State Meets TCU With Everything on the Line as Buckeyes Embrace March Madness Moment

For Bruce Thornton, the moment finally feels real.

“Definitely a dream come true,” Thornton said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’m just excited that it’s here.”

That same sense of arrival carried through Ohio State’s locker room ahead of today’s matchup against TCU at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For a group that endured its share of adversity this season, simply hearing their name called on Selection Sunday was only part of the goal.

Now, they believe they are playing their best basketball at the right time. “I feel like our connection has gotten better throughout the year,” Devin Royal said. “Towards the end, it definitely skyrocketed. We’ve been through hard times, hard games. So, I feel like we trust each other more.”

That trust has translated into wins late in the season, something Thornton pointed to as a defining shift. “When times got hard and crucial, when we needed big-time wins, we came through as a team,” Thornton said. “Nobody did it by themselves.”

Head coach Jake Diebler sees that growth as validation, but not the finish line.

“This was a checkpoint for us to get this program back to this point,” Diebler said. “But this isn’t the end goal."

“We haven’t arrived. We’re not finished by any means.”

Instead, the next test comes quickly against a TCU team that mirrors much of what Ohio State has seen in Big Ten play, particularly in its physicality and defensive pressure.

“They’re very physical,” Thornton said. “They have a lot of similarities to teams defensively like Nebraska, but they force a little bit more turnovers.”

That ability to disrupt has been a focal point in preparation, with Diebler emphasizing the importance of valuing every possession.

“It’s about valuing possessions,” Diebler said. “That’s taking care of the ball, but also the shot quality that we fight to get.”

Royal added another key: finishing defensive possessions. “They do a lot of offensive rebounding,” he said. “We’ve got to lock in on that and box out as a team.”

If Ohio State can handle those areas, it believes the opportunity is there to extend its season. And for a team experiencing March Madness for the first time together, that opportunity carries extra meaning.

“We’ve got to be strong,” Diebler said. “We’ve got to play with great poise against the crowds that they’re going to show the ball, and then we’ve got to have outlets and guys have got to move.”