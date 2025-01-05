Should Ohio State Target This Former Five Star In The Transfer Portal?
While the Ohio State Buckeyes are in pursuit of a National Championship, the program still remains active in the transfer portal. Despite still being in season, the Buckeyes continue to prove their willingness to utilize the portal to prepare for the future.
According to On3.com, Alabama starting offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett plans to enter the transfer portal.
In his first year as a starter, Pritchett gave up six sacks on a total of 619 snaps in 2024. While he showed signs of struggle this season, the 6-foot-6, 327 lbs tackle was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Pritchett held offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, and USC in high school, but ultimately chose the Crimson Tide.
Offensive line depth was one of the biggest issues for Ohio State this season, as star left tackle Josh Simmon suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7 against the Oregon Ducks. This caused Ohio State to move around some of their star pieces up front, including the switch from guard to tackle for Donovan Jackson.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, head coach Ryan Day recently hammered the transfer portal at the offensive tackle position. Ohio State signed two transfer portal tackles in Minnesota's Phillip Daniels and Rice's Ethan Onianwa. Both players were considered to be two of the best offensive tackles in the 2025 transfer portal cycle after their solid 2024 campaigns.
If the Buckeyes were to pursue Pritchett, he would provide more depth to the program's offensive line, but after landing two solid players, it seems unlikely that Day will target another lineman like Pritchett. Daniels, as a freshman this year, put together a solid 2024 campaign after playing a total of 300 snaps and allowing one sack on the season.