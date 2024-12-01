The Obvious Answer For Replacing Ryan Day At Ohio State
There's no more tip-toeing around it – if anyone still was. Ryan Day is the problem with Ohio State's football program. Period. Full stop.
An inexcusable 13-10 loss to Michigan on Saturday is officially the most egregious blunder of his tenure, as he dropped his fourth straight against the program's biggest rival. The first three could be explained with varying degrees of mental gymnastics.
"Jim Harbaugh was a great coach."
"The Wolverines got really good right as Day took over at Ohio State."
Hell, even, "they cheated," had merit.
This one though, there is no explaining away. Depleted from last year's national title run, this was a Michigan team that you simply could not lose to. Day found a way to do it anyway, and now his seat officially reaches levels of heat worthy of their own flavor of hot sauce.
It's another season without a win over Michigan. Another season without a Big Ten title. Day's only saving grace for now, as he trudges to his office on Sunday morning, is that the Buckeyes are still bound for the playoff. He's got the new 12-team format to thank for that.
But let's face it, anything short of a national championship run over the course of the next month or so should end with Day cleaning out his office.
Another major decision then follows in the form of who becomes Day's successor? So often in the "fire Ryan Day discussion," people fail to mention who should take over his post.
For several years now, former Ohio State linebacker Mike Vrabel's name has come up as a top option. That feels more fanciful than Day leading this team to a national title though. Vrabel has repeatedly stated that he doesn't like recruiting, which is, you know, one of the most important roles of being a college coach. Money could always change somebody's mind, but he seems destined to return to the sidelines for an NFL team in this upcoming hiring cycle.
With Vrabel unlikely, Ohio State's choice to replace Day should be obvious. I'm looking at you Marcus Freeman. The Notre Dame head man is everything this program needs.
First and foremost, he's an Ohio guy – which isn't a requirement but might as well be. Hailing from Huber Heights and having played at Ohio State would make him an easy sell to the fan base, beyond his coaching prowess, which has been on full display with the Fighting Irish this season.
Ryan Day coached Ohio State teams these last four years have lacked toughness, that's not something anyone is saying about Freeman's Notre Dame squad. There's no lack of identity there. There's no being woefully under-prepared for your biggest rival.
Yes, there was an embarrassing loss to MAC lightweight NIU. Look what his team did after that game though. The Irish went on to win 10 straight games, with the closest margin of victory coming in a seven-point win over Louisville. All the other games were blowouts, with Notre Dame running away from it's opponents. That includes Saturday's win over rival USC, which quickly turned from a one touchdown lead for Notre Dame into a three touchdown lead in the fourth quarter thanks to back-to-back pick-sixes.
Freeman also hasn't been afraid to go big-game hunting with in recruiting, or the portal. Like the Buckeyes, Freeman landed a top QB via the portal in Riley Leonard. The results speak for themselves. When previous coaches with the program cried about resources, Freeman is pushing the envelope in pursuit of the biggest recruits out there. Even if he's missing the five-star talents, the reputation of Ohio State would change that.
Freeman is a culture builder. Something Leonard even mentioned following the team's win over USC. And to already have that reputation early on in his coaching tenure could aid in a smooth transition in attempting to retain top level recruits already inside the Buckeyes program.
The move just makes too much sense. Day's teams lack toughness, an identity, they get too emotional. Those things would never happen under a Jim Tressel disciple like Freeman. He knows the blueprint for beating Michigan.
Like any hiring process, there would be some logistical hurdles. Notre Dame is unlikely to let Freeman leave without attempting to make a financial commitment of it's own. The 38-year-old also seems committed to what he's trying to build in South Bend, Ind.
Money is a persuasive thing, though. And the Buckeyes have the additional pull of being Freeman's Alma mater. There's also this, his buyout is only $4 million right now.
Maybe it's all pie in the sky – like Vrabel. But Ohio State owes it to the program, the players, the booster, the fans, to try. Otherwise, you might as well just plan on plenty more scheduled losses to That Team Up North in late November if things stay status quo.