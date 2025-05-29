Peyton Manning Doesn’t Hold Back About Ohio State Buckeyes
Peyton Manning has seen everything in the sport of football. He once led the NFL in interceptions as a rookie, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, and put on the coveted Gold Jacket in Canton, Ohio.
What he hasn’t gotten to do yet is see any of his family take the field in Columbus, Ohio, against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
That all changes on August 30th when the Texas Longhorns enter the horseshoe and open up the 2025 season with his nephew, Arch Manning, likely leading the way for the Longhorns against the defending national champions.
It won’t be Arch’s first time against Ohio State, as he took the field in December’s Cotton Bowl for just a handful of snaps. He, along with all of the other Longhorns, will have revenge on their mind, and Arch’s uncle is certainly looking forward to that early fall afternoon.
There is a lot of time between now and then, and on Wednesday, Manning participated in the Memorial Tournament’s Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am with Scottie Scheffler. He was interviewed after his round and after his second of three world-famous Buckeye Milkshakes.
In that interview, he joked about Tennessee’s trip to Columbus before singing the praises of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the season the Buckeyes had.
There are celebrities galore in Columbus from Nick Saban to Manning, to Anthony Gonzalez, to Larry Fitzgerald to Alex Smith, all three of the Curry’s, and so many more big names. As a surprise to nobody, many spoke so glowingly about not only Murfield Village, but the city of Columbus and specifically, the Ohio State football program.
Whether it was a compliment of Ryan Day or a tip of the cap to Ohio State’s national championship season, the Scarlet and Gray were smelling like roses all day long before the Memorial Tournament gets going first thing on Thursday Morning.