5-Star Ohio Safety Lists Ohio State Buckeyes In Top 5
The top safety in the 2025 recruiting class has officially set his commitment date and announced his top five schools. Cleveland, Ohio product and son of former Ohio State cornerback Richard McNutt, Trey McNutt will be announcing his commitment on July 19th.
The five-star playmaker from Shaker Heights High School will be choosing between the Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies.
The highly-sought after safety is not only the top safety in the country, but he is also ranked as the No. 2 player in Ohio behind Tavien St. Clair. McNutt is currently No. 19 overall on 247 Sports.
Ohio State is the lone school of the five on his list to not get an official visit this summer. McNutt visited USC on May 31st, Florida on June 7th, Texas A&M on June 13th and Oregon on June 21st.
Even without on official visit, the Buckeyes have the second-best chance to get him according to On3's recruiting prediction machine. The Oregon Ducks hold the top spot at 78.1 percent, while the Buckeyes sit at a 15.7 percent chance. USC, Florida and Texas A&M have a slim-to-none chance at landing McNutt based on their prediction percentages.
If the Buckeyes manage to keep McNutt in the state of Ohio, then they will have the No. 1 and No. 2 safeties in the 2025 class. Faheem Delane committed to the Buckeyes on June 9th. McNutt would be a massive addition to Jim Knowles' defense and would help push the Ohio State recruiting class to record numbers.
If the Oregon Ducks do end up landing McNutt, then that will be another battle against the Buckeyes won in recent times as Oregon looks to raise their top-five class up the ranks. It will be difficult for the new Big Ten school to catch the Buckeyes in the 2025 class, but they are working hard to try and do so.