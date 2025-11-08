Buckeyes secure another recruitment flip from UNC offensive lineman
Yet again, the Ohio State Buckeyes have made waves in the 2026 recruitment class.
On Friday, Nov. 7, it was announced that talented offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm is flipping his commitment from North Carolina to Ohio State.
“I have had being a Buckeye in the back of my head for a long time. I didn't want to waste time or drag it out,” Wilhelm told 247Sports.
Wilhelm, a three-star recruit, is the son of Matt Wilhelm, who played for the Buckeyes from 1999-2002, helping lead the team to a national championship in the 2002 campaign while earning All-American honors.
He was inducted into the Ohio State Atheltics Hall of Fame last year in 2024.
Obviously, those will big shoes to fill for the son. In the 2026 class, he is ranked as the No. 1,276 overall prospect. He is the fifth offensive lineman in the class, joining Sam Greer, Maxwell Riley, Landry Brede and Tucker Smith.
The commitment coming from Wilhelm follows up a decommit earlier in the week.
The program lost offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who decommitted from the Buckeyes on Monday and flipped to join the Minnesota Golden Gophers. While it seemed to be a big hit at the time, getting Wilhelm helps to mitigate the damage Thomas' decommitment would have done.
At St. Edward High School, he's been a force this season. The Eagles have a 9-2 record with a win in the playoffs over Berea-Midpark, 45-14. Wilhelm towers over many opposing defenders, weighing in at 285 pounds with a height of 6-foot-4.
Just this past week the Buckeyes got major news on another commit at offensive line, bringing in Mason Wilt.
Wilt, who comes in at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, enters as a three-star recruit and 30th-ranked player in the country, 14th best in the state of Ohio. He announced his verbal commitment over the weekend, but actually informed the Buckeyes of his decision late last week.
“I actually committed last Thursday,” Wilt said via The Intelligencer. “That’s when I called the offensive line coach and told him. I was going to surprise Coach (Ryan) Day.”
Ohio State will more than likely not stop here, as with continued success on the field, recruits' eyes will be drawn to Columbus.
With the commitment of Wilhellm, the Buckeyes' 2026 class now jolts up to an impressive total of 23 commits. Many of them will be eligible to early enroll come the upcoming spring.
For now, Ohio State has its eyes set on the upcoming game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Nov. 8, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. from Ross-Ade Stadium.