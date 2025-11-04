Ohio State football lands new offensive tackle recruit amid decommits
After losing recruit Aaron Thomas, a member of the 2026 class, the Ohio State Buckeyes have swiftly replaced the negative headline with a positive one.
The three-star offensive tackle announced his decommitment from Ohio State on Monday, with over 30 offers from other programs across the country. At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, losing a player like him would hinder some programs, but thats not the case for the scarlet and grey.
Mason Wilt of St. Clarsville High School announced that he will join the Buckeyes in 2027, replacing filling an offensive lineman spot in the recruiting class. He's trading out his high school colors for the same exact blend with the Buckeyes.
Wilt, who comes in at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, enters as a three-star recruit and 30th ranked player in the country, 14th best in the state of Ohio.
He announced his verbal commitment over the weekend, but actually informed the Buckeyes of his decision late last week.
“I actually committed last Thursday,” Wilt said via The Intelligencer. “That’s when I called the offensive line coach and told him. I was going to surprise Coach (Ryan) Day.”
Wilt had gotten heavy attention from multiple high-profile programs across the country. Since the start of his junior campaign, he has received offers from the Cincinnati Bearcats, North Carolina Tar Heels and Penn State Nittany Lions, before deciding to commit to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State's offer came back on June 23, with the Buckeyes competing against three in-state schools for the talented offensive lineman. Those in-state offers came from the Toledo Rockets, Ohio Bobcats and Miami University of Ohio.
“They’ve been recruiting me since my sophomore year and they showed me the most love,” Wilt said of his commitment to the Buckeyes. “They also showed my family a lot of love and showed me the most attention. My entire family grew up as Buckeye fans and I want to win a national championship.”
The Buckeyes are currently poised to potentially repeat as national champions after winning the title back in the 2024-25 campaign.
In 2025, they currently sit undefeated with an 8-0 overall record and 5-0 in conference play mark. The program also sits No. 1 in the nation.
Prior to Wilt, the Buckeyes ' last St. Clairsville offensive lineman was Avery Henry, who played a big factor in Wilt's decision to commit.
“I’ve looked up to Avery Henry since I was in 6th grade,” Wilt said. "That worked into my decision, as well. I have a lot of connections at Ohio State and a lot of my family went there, too.”
Sadly, Henry had to retire from football due to a cancer diagnosis he received, but remains at Ohio State.
Wilt will have a chance to build a stellar career with the Buckeyes, especially with his continued success at the high school level.
The Buckeyes are looking to gain more commits in the upcoming weeks as they continue to find success on the field.