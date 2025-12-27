How Matt Patricia has helped to defy expectations for Ohio State in 2025

Matt Patricia has been bought into what it means to be a Buckeye.

He grinds, he succeeds and he leads.

In just his first season as Ohio State's defensive coordinator, he's led the team to an average of just 8.2 points against per game, ranking first in the nation. He's also allowed just a measly 129 passing yards and 84.5 rushing yards a game. Those are also some of the top marks in the country.

“When he first stepped on campus here, it was like a long-lost family member that just came back from whatever he came from, but he came back home,” defensive end Kenyatta Jackson said. “And I mean, all the guys love him. Even offensive guys. He don’t just talk to the starters or whatever the case may be, but he talks to everybody.

"And I think that’s why everybody loves him.”

The Buckeyes' defense has been anchored by multiple star upperclassmen, including linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Each has had at least one game-changing moment this season and more than likely will end up being taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reese, Styles, Downs and McDonald were also named All-Americans.

“The players have done an unbelievable job... I think they’ve played so hard and aggressive and flying around on the field. And it is a lot of fun. I tell them all the time, it’s such a privilege to be up there in front of the group and talk to the group,” Patricia said. “And just for me, personally, it has been so much fun to come back to college and have that little bit of a youthful energy with the players that we have here and their excitement to go out and play.”

Prior to coaching the Buckeyes, he was the Philadelphia Eagles' senior defensive assistant in 2024, the New England Patriots senior football advisor and offensive line coach in 2023 and 2022, and the head coach of the Lions back from 2018 through 2020. Before he took over the job at the helm of the Lions, he was with the Patriots from 2004 through 2017.

“His background speaks for itself and putting guys into a situation to be successful. And every player just wants someone that’s going to be there to get them better but also wants someone to care about them. He’s done both of those things," head coach Ryan Day said. "It’s great to have somebody in the building who has been through some of the games he’s been through, the Super Bowls and a lot of playoff games, so there’s a confidence level the guys have in him.

"So, I think all of that adds up to what you’re seeing.”

His first job in college football came back in 2001 as a graduate assistant at Syracuse.

But even with a lack of experience at the college level, he's been exceptional with the Buckeyes.

The hype train following Patricia may have died out as the season's advanced forward, but as it approaches its conclusion, it's ramping right back up again.

The nations took note of his coaching as well, as he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the college scene.

While that obviously is a positive for Ohio State and its reputation, Patricia knows the ultimate goal is advancing through the College Football Playoffs and winning a national championship.

The Buckeyes are currently preparing to take on Miami (Fla.) in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoffs on Wednesday, Dec. 31, in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The two sides will square away for the first time on a national stage since the 2002 season, when the Buckeyes took down the Hurricanes in the national championship, 31-24.

Patricia will have his work cut out for him, especially with how dynamic the Hurricanes' offense has been this season, but each test he's faced, he's led his defense to show up and show out.

New Years Eve is expected to be no different.