SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Recruiting: Buckeyes Get 2022 Standout Caleb Burton

Adam Prescott

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a huge target in the football recruiting class of 2022, hearing a verbal commitment from standout wide receiver Caleb Burton down in Del Valle, Texas on Monday evening.

Widely regarded to be a top-10 player nationally and the best receiver in his class, the 6-foot, 165-pound standout chose the Buckeyes over other national powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Stanford. Roughly 40 scholarship offers were on the table.

Burton has a growing relationship with OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and is also close with current Buckeye sophomore Garrett Wilson, another recent prospect from the Longhorn State. Del Valle is just 15 minutes outside of Austin, where Wilson attended Lake Travis High School.

He now joins a blossoming class that also features quarterback Quinn Ewers (Southlake, Texas), tight end Benji Gosnell (Pilot Mountain, N.C.), athlete Dasan McCullough (Overland Park, Kan.), linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville, Ohio), athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton, Ohio), tight end Bennett Christian (Acworth, Ga.), offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester, Ohio) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester, Ohio).

At the moment, Burton is unfortunately out for the remainder of his junior season with a knee injury sustained in his first game.

Ohio State recently welcomed a quartet of heralded wideouts in the 2020 cycle; Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr. They will soon be joined by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard from the 2021 group while the Buckeyes do not currently have any receivers locked up in 2022.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

-----

You may also like:

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers

Ohio State Recruiting Class of 2021 Rated No. 1 in America

Quinn Ewers' Commitment Strengthens an Already Loaded Buckeye Quarterback Room

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Preview, How to Watch the Buckeyes

Here is everything you need to get ready for Saturday's Top-10 showdown in the Big Ten, which is the first in series history between Ohio State and Indiana.

Brendan Gulick

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Illinois Game Preview

Ohio State heads to Champaign, Illinois for a matchup with Illinois for the first time since 2017.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time, Broadcast Info Announced

The Buckeyes will kick off at noon against Michigan State next weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Three Key Takeaways from Ohio State's Close Call with Indiana

Ohio State beat a very good team yesterday at the Shoe. After sleeping on it last night, here are three major takeaways from the game.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day Postgame Comments After Ohio State Beats Indiana

Day assesses the Ohio State performance in a gutsy victory over Indiana

Brendan Gulick

by

Davidrtaylor17

Big Ten Recap: Michigan Escapes Rutgers in Triple Overtime

The Big Ten had several tight games as teams try to make a push for a conference championship game bid, but none was tighter than Michigan and Rutgers.

Tyler Stephen

Master Teague Silences Critics in Most Productive Game of His Career

The Buckeye running back ran more times and for more yards on Saturday against Indiana than any other time in his 3-year career. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Indiana

Ryan Day knows the defense has room to grow, but he's not riding an emotional roller coaster while watching them compete.

Brendan Gulick

Game Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Indiana

Ryan Day thought Justin Fields had a really gutsy performance against a gritty, physical Indiana defense.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Survives Top 10 Scare from Indiana

The Buckeyes made just enough plays to outlast a feisty Indiana team that threw for nearly 500 yards. Read more.

Brendan Gulick