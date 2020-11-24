The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a huge target in the football recruiting class of 2022, hearing a verbal commitment from standout wide receiver Caleb Burton down in Del Valle, Texas on Monday evening.

Widely regarded to be a top-10 player nationally and the best receiver in his class, the 6-foot, 165-pound standout chose the Buckeyes over other national powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Stanford. Roughly 40 scholarship offers were on the table.

Burton has a growing relationship with OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and is also close with current Buckeye sophomore Garrett Wilson, another recent prospect from the Longhorn State. Del Valle is just 15 minutes outside of Austin, where Wilson attended Lake Travis High School.

He now joins a blossoming class that also features quarterback Quinn Ewers (Southlake, Texas), tight end Benji Gosnell (Pilot Mountain, N.C.), athlete Dasan McCullough (Overland Park, Kan.), linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville, Ohio), athlete C.J. Hicks (Dayton, Ohio), tight end Bennett Christian (Acworth, Ga.), offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester, Ohio) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester, Ohio).

At the moment, Burton is unfortunately out for the remainder of his junior season with a knee injury sustained in his first game.

Ohio State recently welcomed a quartet of heralded wideouts in the 2020 cycle; Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Mookie Cooper and Gee Scott Jr. They will soon be joined by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard from the 2021 group while the Buckeyes do not currently have any receivers locked up in 2022.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

-----

You may also like:

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers

Ohio State Recruiting Class of 2021 Rated No. 1 in America

Quinn Ewers' Commitment Strengthens an Already Loaded Buckeye Quarterback Room