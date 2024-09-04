Could 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Flip To Auburn Tigers?
The ultra-talented 2025 recruiting class for the Ohio State Buckeyes is headlined by four five-star commits. Of those four, three happen to come on the defensive side of the football. Quarterback Tavien St. Clair is the lone offensive five-star in the class for the Buckeyes, while linebacker Riley Pettijohn and cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord are the other three.
Despite the verbal commitments, one of these players could be a potential flip candidate. The Buckeyes seem to have some strong competition when it comes to retaining Na'eem Offord as part of this class.
Although the Oregon Ducks are also in this recruitment race, On3's Steve Wiltfong suggests that the Auburn Tigers may actually be the biggest threat.
"There's some people around Na'eem Offord that think that Auburn has a great chance here," stated Wilftong. "But Ohio State's done a fantastic job. The relationship with Coach Walton, the trust that they have in Coach Walton to develop him on the field and off the field..."
For Ohio State fans, the part about Ohio State doing well is comforting. However, the thought of losing Offord to Auburn has to be concerning. The Buckeyes currently have a loaded secondary, but with numerous players expected to go to the NFL Draft next year, Caleb Downs could be the only returning starter in 2025 in that unit. Offord and Sanchez could both see the field early and will be important for the future of the secondary.
Wiltfong did go on to reference Na'eem's brother Makhi Hughes who could have transferred, but instead decided to remain with Tulane as their star running back. With the family valuing fit, hopefully the Buckeyes are the best fit for Offord.
As Ohio State continues to push to retain Offord, this will be something to potentially monitor all the way up until signing day.