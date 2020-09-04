Recruiting: Which Schools Have the Top Defensive Back Classes in 2021?

There are plenty of strong defensive secondaries throughout college football, but the recent momentum at Ohio State keeps the Buckeyes in most every conversation regarding the best cornerbacks and safeties.

That remains true with the latest SI All-American examination of position groups, currently exploring the top defensive back commitments throughout this 2021 recruiting cycle. See the full SIAA story here.

Ohio State currently boasts six commits that will play in the secondary upon arrival to Columbus, headlined by Preseason SI99 standouts Jordan Hancock (Suwanee, Ga.) and Jakailin Johnson (St. Louis, Mo.). Hancock was recently named the top nickel prospect while Johnson is the No. 6 ranked cornerback.

That duo is joined by Andre Turrentine (Nashville, Tenn.), Denzel Burke (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Jaylen Johnson (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Jantzen Dunn (Bowling Green, Ky.). They are part of Ohio State’s No. 1 ranked class at the moment.

Other top challengers for “best DB group” are Florida, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas, Minnesota, Alabama, Auburn and Florida State. The Hurricanes currently have the nation’s top two defensive backs for 2021 locked up in corner Jason Marshall and safety/athlete James Williams.

The Buckeyes remain in the running for heralded, and available, safety Derrick Davis Jr. (Monroeville, Pa.) as they look to continually add firepower in the secondary. Seven true corners have been selected in the NFL Draft across the last five years from Ohio State, which has 12 total defensive backs in the league right now.

Ohio State was recently named “DBU” through a recent ESPN piece.

