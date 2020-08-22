SI.com
SI All-American: Future Buckeye Jakailin Johnson Makes Top 10 Watch List at Cornerback

Adam Prescott

Future Buckeye Jakailin Johnson (Creve Coeur, Mo./De Smet Jesuit) made SI All-American’s Top 10 “Watch List” at cornerback Saturday afternoon, as the defensive positional rankings by Sports Illustrated’s staff culminate this weekend.

Johnson, who verbally committed to Ohio State in mid-March, settled at No. 6 on the national list of prospects in the 2021 recruiting cycle. See below for the entire group of top cornerbacks, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. Jason Marshall - Miami

2. Ishmael Ibraheem - Texas

3. Nathaniel Wiggins - Uncommitted

4. Ga’Quincy McKinstry – Uncommitted

5. Latrell McCutchin – Oklahoma

6. Jakailin Johnson – Ohio State

7. Isaiah Johnson – Arizona State

8. Omarion Cooper – Florida State

9. William Simpkins III – Virginia

10. Clinton Burton Jr. – Boston College

FULL SI ALL-AMERICAN STORY

Johnson (6-0, 168), referred to by many as "JK," is rather thin at the moment but features solid length and definition. His quick feet, patience and balance allow him to line up at either field or boundary corner spots.

Johnson and Jordan Hancock, named SI All-American’s top nickel prospect on Friday, lead a talented group of 2021 secondary commits for the Buckeyes. The crop also includes Denzel Burke, Andre Turrentine, Jaylen Johnson and Jantzen Dunn.

SI will reveal its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) this coming Monday. The candidates will then be narrowed to an official 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

