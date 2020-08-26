SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Outside Looking In: Top Ohio State Commits That Didn't Make Preseason SI99

Adam Prescott

Sports Illustrated officially unveiled its Preseason SI99 Monday morning, putting pen to paper and ranking the top 99 high school football prospects in the 2021 recruiting cycle courtesy of the staff at SI All-American.

Ohio State led all schools with 10 current commits on the list, two ahead of Alabama, and could likely add more in the coming months as 24 targets remain undecided. But instead of focusing on that right now, let’s glance at a few other future Buckeyes that might have a chance to move up and earn SI99 recognition from SI All-American later this fall.

Jayden Ballard – Wide Receiver (Massillon, Ohio/Washington)
It was a bit of a surprise not seeing the 6-foot-2, 170-pound aerial threat make the SIAA positional list or the SI99, but the category is definitely loaded. A natural athlete who has also impressed on the basketball floor, Ballard has good speed, bounce, ball judgement and commonly wins throws by adjusting to the catch point. Learning from Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who came from the same 330 area code, should help Ballard become a productive member of the Buckeye passing game.

Jayden Ballard from Massillon Washington

Ben Christman – Offensive Lineman (Richfield, Ohio/Revere)
It might be an outside chance but the 6-foot-6, 305-pound specimen could make a heavy push and flirt with the SI99. Most likely a guard in college, Christman is a run-block specialist at the moment that appears to play with a nasty demeanor and take pride in putting opponents on their back. Evaluators suggest he will need to keep improving in pass protection, but there will be plenty of time at Ohio State for the Northeast Ohio native to develop.

Ben-Christman-Revere-Lineman

Andre Turrentine – Safety (Nashville, Tenn./Ensworth)
The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back has long arms, good definition in his upper body and has been a multi-sport standout… also excelling in basketball and track and field. Turrentine plays multiple roles for his high school team and possesses good instincts/physicality in the box against the run. While he certainly has room to improve in coverage, Turrentine projects as a nice split safety in Columbus and should reap the benefits of developing at a place like Ohio State…. recently coined “Defensive Back U” by ESPN.

Andre Turrentine - Ensworth

This entire process started by releasing 1,000 prospects across the nation as initial SI All-American candidates. The list will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 official finalists in November and culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) come December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ByKyleKelly
ByKyleKelly

It will be exciting to see Ballard add to his recruiting profile this year. Massilon is a powerhouse.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Ten Championship: What Does it Mean for Buckeye Fans?

Considering Ohio State's recent league dominance and loftier goals nationally, how much does a conference title mean now?

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Terry McLaurin Projected for Breakout Second Year in Washington

Former Buckeye tallied 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Justice Sueing Cleared to Return for Buckeyes

The transfer big-man for the Buckeyes redshirted last year and is ready to make a substantial impact in Columbus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Winter Logistics and Dome Stadium Options for Big Ten Football

Where could some teams play in the event of frigid weather, and how far would they have to travel?

Tyler Stephen

by

LanceManyon

CoVID-19 Update: 80 Ohio State Students, 12 Faculty Members Test Positive

Ohio State releases it's first public update on CoVID cases, plus the latest news from two ACC football teams. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

SI All-American: Ten Ohio State Commits Make Preseason SI99 List

Jack Sawyer (3) spearheads a quartet of future Buckeyes in the top 40.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Fields, Davis, Wade Named Associated Press Preseason All-Americans

Ohio State's Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade all earned recognition from 47 voters with the AP, despite not playing this fall. Read more to see who else was selected.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Ohio State Ranked No. 2 in AP Preseason Poll

Ohio State won't play this fall, but they still got a nice preseason nod from the voters in the AP Poll.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. Won't Have Football this Fall

Two of the Buckeyes' future stars won't have a senior season of high school football. Plus, catch up on the latest from the College Football Playoff committee and from former WR Terry McLaurin. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

ESPN Crowns Ohio State as 'DBU'

The Buckeyes defensive backs have been among the best in the nation for two decades, including the two highest DB's drafted since 2000. Read more.

Kyle Kelly