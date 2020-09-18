SI.com
Recruiting Update: Top Contenders for Emeka Egbuka, Who is Still Hoping to Visit Schools

Adam Prescott

While many football recruits across the 2021 cycle have made commitments despite not being able to take official (on-campus) visits, the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver prospect has remained admirably patient.

Heralded target Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wash.) has been widely sought after, but apparently hasn’t let ongoing obstacles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic impact or rush his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound star has seemingly trimmed a list of more than 35 offers down to just a handful of primary contenders…

Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington (in that order) appear to remain out front in the race for Egbuka, although west-coast schools such as USC, Stanford and Oregon hold interesting cards in terms of proximity to home and lighter depth charts. Clemson has also been mentioned but now holds three wideouts in the 2021 cycle, one of which is standout Beaux Collins.

Ranked No. 10 overall on SI All-American’s Preseason SI99 list, Egbuka is reportedly hoping to still visit schools before arriving at a final conclusion. He has already taken a pair of trips to Ohio State, albeit both in 2019 as one occurred in March and the second last October for the Wisconsin game. He did, however, make both of those visits without a primary influencer (his father) present. The family has been unable to make it back since, something that could prove costly during these unusual times.

Egbuka has developed a solid relationship with OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline but, the longer it takes to reconnect in Columbus, the lower the odds might be to secure a reliable commitment. The Buckeyes have certainly kept him as the main priority, although one might wonder how Egbuka views a loaded receiver group that currently features youngsters Garrett Wilson, Julian Fleming, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Gee Scott Jr., Mookie Cooper and then 2021 commits Marvin Harrison Jr. (SI Rank: 39) and Jayden Ballard.

The good news for Ohio State faithful is that Egbuka has not made a visit to Oklahoma, and did not attend the recent “Sooner Summit” organized by 2021 quarterback commit Caleb Williams. The nation’s top overall player assembled a mass-recruiting event that hosted eight Sooner commits, seven available prospects and one junior college transfer going to Alabama.

Oklahoma does have a pair of elite receivers committed in the 2021 class by way of Mario Williams (SI Rank: 23) and Cody Jackson (SI Rank: 91)

As far as Washington, Egbuka’s hometown of Steilacoom is less than a half hour away from campus. The Huskies have one wideout in Jabaz Tinae (SI Rank: N/A) committed right now. Egbuka also recently attended the annual Cleats vs. Cancer mini-camp showcase in Seattle.

The prized recruit is not only capable of playing any receiver spot on the field, but can/will also likely contribute as a dangerous return specialist. He combines incredible quickness with nice patience off the line of scrimmage, using his well-defined strength to elude press and ultimately manipulate coverage to his benefit. Egbuka may not be a true burner, but holds multiple traits that make him wildly effective both in route running and after the catch.

