A commit and top target for Ohio State Football have made the SI All-American Top 10 “Watch List” at wide receiver, unveiled Thursday morning by Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II.

Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom, Wash.) spearheads the list to nobody’s surprise and is seriously considering the Buckeyes as his college destination. He also has Oklahoma, Clemson and his hometown Washington Huskies right there in the mix.

Current OSU commit Marvin Harrison Jr. also made the list comfortably after also garnering a spot on SIAA’s recent superlative list, projecting the prospects with the highest floor as ”safe bets."

See below for the entire group of top wide receivers, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. Emeka Egbuka – Uncommitted

2. Beaux Collins – Clemson

3. Don’t’e Thornton – Uncommitted

4. Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State

5. Jacorey Brooks – Alabama

6. Jerand Bradley – Texas Tech

7. Troy Franklin – Oregon

8. Brian Thomas – Uncommitted

9. Cody Jackson – Oklahoma

10. Cristian Dixon – Michigan

The 6-foot-4 Harrison Jr. has a nice combination of size, length and polish to his game, which creates frequent mismatches at the high school level. Egbuka, standing 6-foot-1, is one of the most heralded recruits regardless of position right now. He is coming off consecutive seasons with 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns while also contributing at defensive back.

All positional lists will continue rolling out this summer before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and will culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

