Five-Star Guard Chooses Kansas Over Ohio State, Several Other Schools
The wait is officially over.
Darryn Peterson was one of the most coveted prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and the Ohio State Buckeyes were among his top four choices. Joining the Buckeyes as finalists were the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats and the USC Trojans.
In a battle of Big Ten versus Big 12, the Ohio native chose the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday night.
The Jayhawks are getting the the No. 3 player in the nation according to 247 Sports. He is also considered the No. 1 combo guard in his class.
Peterson is officially the first commitment for Bill Self's Kansas squad in the 2025 class.
This spring and summer, he averaged an impressive 23.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. In three of his team's games, he posted over 30 points.
As the prolific 6'6" scorer becomes Kansas' highest-rated recruit since Josh Jackson in 2016, the Ohio State Buckeyes can move on to other targets.
The Buckeyes already hold commitments from two players in the 2025 class and two in the 2026 class as well. Four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones (2025) announced his commitment to Ohio State in July and four-star power forward A'mare Bynum (2025) committed on October 22nd.
As for other potential commitments on the horizon, four-star power forward Niko Bundalo is down to four finalists and so is four-star shooting guard Davion Hannah (Bynum's high school teammate).
Both players are expected to announce their commitments in November, which means the Buckeyes have more chances at getting some excellent news.