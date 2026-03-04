Officials Eject an Irate Bill Self After Questionable Foul Call on Kansas Star Darryn Peterson

Mark your calendars, because you don't see this very often. For just the third time in his coaching career dating back to 1993, Bill Self was ejected from a college basketball game during Tuesday’s contest between his No. 14 Kansas program and unranked Arizona State. Self vehemently disagreed with a foul call assessed to Jayhawks star freshman Darryn Peterson with 6:07 remaining in the first half.

Kansas guard Melvin Council Jr. had the ball at the top of the key as Peterson, with Arizona State guard Bryce Ford practically giving him a bear hug, headed to the paint as he looked to come off a ball screen, perhaps for a perimeter jumper. Only, Peterson simply couldn’t get free to move off of Ford’s grasp. The Jayhawks and Sun Devils players ran toward the perimeter in a tangled mess of arms, and it was Peterson who was whistled for a foul, to the chagrin of Self.

Kansas HC Bill Self is given a technical and ejected from the game, after a foul was called on Darryn Peterson on this play. pic.twitter.com/3dOV8vKnHh — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 4, 2026

Self was slapped with a double technical and an ejection, ending his coaching night early. The quick hook comes amid what has already been a challenging night for the Jayhawks, who entered the halftime locker room trailing the Sun Devils by 20 points. The Jayhawks had more turnovers than made shots from the field in the first half, a frustrating development that may have played into Self's rare moment of indignation.

When was the last time Bill Self was ejected?

Self's last ejection occurred in a February 2024 game against Texas Tech. Before that, you'd have to go all the way back to Feb. 4, 1999 to find the last time Self was ejected from a basketball game, when he was still the coach at Tulsa.

