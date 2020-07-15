BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Jordan Hancock Decommits from Clemson, Ohio State Likely the New Favorite

Adam Prescott

As many have speculated in recent weeks, Jordan Hancock has backed away from Clemson.

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation, who verbally committed to the Tigers back in March, officially reopened his recruitment Tuesday night. Clemson, which has reportedly not had a player decommit from the program in over three years, has now lost two standouts recently after standout defensive end Korey Foreman also backed out.

All signs would point to Hancock (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) flipping to Ohio State, as the top-10 defensive back has maintained solid relationships with many current Buckeye commits. He stands 6-1 and weighs 170 pounds.

Hancock began contact with OSU’s coaching staff in the fall of 2019, made an unofficial visit for the Wisconsin game in October and has since kept the conversation open with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and head coach Ryan Day.

Hancock deciding on Ohio State would provide the program a nice boost following a dry month of June, where the Buckeyes missed out on a handful of prime prospects. Included in that stretch was top corner Tony Grimes heading to North Carolina, corner Jaylin Davies staying out west with Oregon and in-state corner Devonta Smith flipping from OSU to Alabama.

Nevertheless, Ohio State has still maintained the top-ranked 2021 class that includes secondary members Jakailin Johnson, Andre Turrentine and Jaylen Johnson along with athletes Jantzen Dunn and Denzel Burke, who both likely project on defense in college.

The Buckeyes went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to national rival Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU and Clemson are leading the board of favorites to win the next national championship.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Watch List: Ohio State Football Commitments

Highlights and evaluations for class of 2021 commits.

Adam Prescott

TBT Reflection: 2019 Elam Ending, Carmen's Crew Victory

Looking back at the culminating stretch that won Ohio State's alumni team $2 million.

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and one of the favorites to land this year's Davey O'Brien Award. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Seven Future Buckeyes Named Preseason All-Americans

Multiple Ohio State commits grace the first or second team.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Buckeyes Returning to Campus for Voluntary Workouts

The suspension of voluntary workouts from a CoVID-19 outbreak has been lifted. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting Update: Top 2021 Targets for Ohio State Basketball

Looking at remaining prospects for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Read more.

Adam Prescott

Jaelen Gill Granted Immediate Eligibility at Boston College

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill learned today he has been granted immediate eligibility to after transferring to BC this off-season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Malik Harrison and Jeff Okudah are Under Contract

Two former Ohio State Buckeyes are now officially NFL players, the latest update from the OHSAA and more in this morning's Buckeye Breakfast!

Brendan Gulick

Report: Jeff Okudah Inks Rookie Contract with Lions

Former Ohio State Unanimous All-American cornerback Jeff Okudah was selected third overall in April, and now he's under contract with the Detroit Lions. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Report: Malik Harrison Signs Rookie Deal with Ravens

Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison reportedly signs his rookie contract with the AFC North defensive powerhouse. He was First Team All-Big Ten last fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick