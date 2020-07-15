As many have speculated in recent weeks, Jordan Hancock has backed away from Clemson.

One of the top cornerbacks in the nation, who verbally committed to the Tigers back in March, officially reopened his recruitment Tuesday night. Clemson, which has reportedly not had a player decommit from the program in over three years, has now lost two standouts recently after standout defensive end Korey Foreman also backed out.

All signs would point to Hancock (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) flipping to Ohio State, as the top-10 defensive back has maintained solid relationships with many current Buckeye commits. He stands 6-1 and weighs 170 pounds.

Hancock began contact with OSU’s coaching staff in the fall of 2019, made an unofficial visit for the Wisconsin game in October and has since kept the conversation open with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and head coach Ryan Day.

Hancock deciding on Ohio State would provide the program a nice boost following a dry month of June, where the Buckeyes missed out on a handful of prime prospects. Included in that stretch was top corner Tony Grimes heading to North Carolina, corner Jaylin Davies staying out west with Oregon and in-state corner Devonta Smith flipping from OSU to Alabama.

Nevertheless, Ohio State has still maintained the top-ranked 2021 class that includes secondary members Jakailin Johnson, Andre Turrentine and Jaylen Johnson along with athletes Jantzen Dunn and Denzel Burke, who both likely project on defense in college.

The Buckeyes went 13-1 last season, securing all victories by double digits, before a wild loss to national rival Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal. OSU and Clemson are leading the board of favorites to win the next national championship.

