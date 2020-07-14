SI All-American Candidate Markus Allen Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Markus Allen
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet 2-inches, 195 pounds
School: Clayton (Ohio) Northmont
Committed to: Michigan 

Frame: Good size for a wide receiver, chance he could grow taller and definitely room to add another 10 pounds of muscle. 

Athleticism: Allen has the speed and acceleration to turn any catch into a score. He is also a physical receiver that breaks tackles well. 

Instincts: Allen is very aware of his surroundings and the in-game situations. Finds the marker, pylon, or sideline. Allen is also aware of pursuit angles and how to best defeat them once he has made a catch. 

Polish: Routes are good for a high school receiver, but his route tree will need to develop at the next level. Aware of situations and positions his body well to win matchups he is presented with. Dangerous once the ball is in his hands. 

Bottom Line: Allen is a big, physical receiver that has good speed. He shows impressive hands, a large catch radius, good awareness, and good ball skills. Where he separates himself is after the catch. Allen has a large repertoire of moves to call on when he needs to shake a defender. Once that defender is beaten, however he chooses to achieve it, he has the speed to score.

