Ohio State Basketball Gets Huge Update On Top-10 2026 Recruit
Anthony Thompson is one of the Ohio State Buckeyes' top 2026 targets, and for good reason.
He's a 5-star small forward recruit originally from Lebanon, Ohio. He checks in at 6-foot-7, 185 pounds and is ranked as the No. 2 small forward recruit in the 2026 class and he's the state of Ohio's consensus top hooper, according to the 247Sports Composite.
He's also ranked as the No. 8 player nationally, regardless of position.
In-state recruiting is vital, especially when you've got a 5-star in your midsts. The competition for Ohio State in this recruiting battle is going to be fierce, though. Schools like Auburn, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Louisville and Kansas have offered Thompson.
That's not to include the big-time programs that have made the 5-star's cutdown that have offered him as well. Alongside OSU, Thompson has released a Top 7 that also features Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Kentucky, Purdue and North Carolina.
That's a strong list of some of the best basketball programs in the country, so Jake Diebler and his staff have some major competition.
There is some good news, though, and that's the fact that Ohio State does have the in-state advantage.
“They said I can be a big-time player there, being an in-state kid and stuff like that," he told Joe Tipton of Rivals. "Stay home and do great things.”
"Stay home and do great things" is the pitch and it's one that has consistently worked on the recruiting trail for many schools. If anything, one would imagine that Ohio State would like to keep Thompson away from Michigan, but he spoke highly of the Wolverines as well.
Michigan head coach Dusty May does seem to have a way with top targets.
"He’s a really good coach, a really smart coach," Thompson said of May. "When I went to visit them, I really liked the coaching staff up there.”
However this shakes out, it's going to be interesting to watch. Without a doubt, though, Thompson is going to have to be a priority for Diebler and the Buckeyes. Vibing with the coach and program he ends up with is extremely important to him.
“I want to play for a person I connect with. A coach on the court, but also off the court," he said. "I feel like that is the best way to succeed on the court is to play for someone you really connect with and really get to know them."