Ohio State loses five-star wide receiver to Notre Dame

Ohio State has seen nearly 30 players enter the transfer portal so far after a 12-2 season, with one former five-star recruit officially committing to a classic Buckeye rival.

It was announced Monday that Ohio State transfer wide receiver Quincy Porter committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, per reports from Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett. Porter is the second of six former Ohio State wide receivers this portal cycle to commit to a new school after leaving the Buckeyes.

BREAKING: Ohio State true freshman transfer WR Quincy Porter has Committed to Notre Dame



He was ranked as the No. 2 WR in the 2025 On300

The New Jersey native was the third-highest-ranking recruit in Ohio State’s 2025 class, behind cornerback Devin Sanchez and quarterback Tavien St. Clair. The five-star recruit was ranked as the No. 31 player nationally by 247Sports and the No. 4 wide receiver in his class.

Porter entered the transfer portal Tuesday after one season with the Buckeyes. The five-star recruit only played three games for Ohio State in 2025, against Minnesota, Wisconsin and UCLA.

In those three matchups, Porter hauled in four receptions for 59 yards.

Because of his limited game time with the Buckeyes, Porter has retained his redshirt and has four more years left of eligibility, now with the Fighting Irish.

Porter did not have a chance to shine much as a freshman, playing behind talent such as wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and another Buckeye transfer, Mylan Graham. With Tate and Graham gone after the 2025 season, however, the door opened for Porter to take a higher role with the Buckeyes.

It appears Porter wanted more. After joining the Fighting Irish, it is likely the former Ohio State pass catcher will compete for the No. 1 wide receiver spot at Notre Dame.

Alongside Porter is Bryson Rodgers, who is the only Buckeye wide receiver transfer to commit to another program. Rodgers joins the University of South Florida, following former Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who is now the head coach of the Bulls.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, there are already replacements coming in for the loss of depth at the wide receiver position. UTSA wide receiver Devin McCuin committed to Ohio State Wednesday and looks to bring a veteran presence to a shaken-up pass-catching unit.

Ohio State will also be welcoming five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. next season, the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the nation.

That’s not to mention that the Buckeyes will be retaining Smith, Ohio State’s star No. 1 option, and Inniss, a reliable pass catcher who will be entering his fourth year after showing flashes in the Cotton Bowl.

While Porter joining Notre Dame may sting for Buckeye Nation, rest assured that Ohio State’s wide receiver corps is in a strong position once again for the next handful of years.