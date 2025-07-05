Ranking 2026 Uncommitted Recruits by Likelihood to Commit to Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a top-five Class of 2026 coming to Columbus already, but they might be able to further enhance it with some of the uncommitted top-30 prospects.
Nine top-30 prospects have yet to commit to a program, and many of them have the Ohio State Buckeyes on their radar. With the commitment of Felix Ojo to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the fourth of July, there is one less top-30 prospect available.
Let's dive into the nine remaining available prospects and rank them based on their chance of ending up with the Ohio State Buckeyes. We used 247Sports to see which have committed and the rankings of each.
No. 9 - S Jireh Edwards - No. 23 in the country
There's a pretty good chance he ends up with Alabama, and that's okay.
No. 8 - EDGE Anthony Jones - No. 16 in the country
While Jones doesn't have a crystal ball prediction yet, he doesn't have the Buckeyes included in his final top teams. Considering he's from Mobile, AL, and has an offer from Alabama, there's a small chance he ends in Columbus.
No. 7 - DL Lamar Brown - No. 5 in the country
Brown is heading to the SEC (or a slight chance the ACC). He took official visits to LSU, Texas A&M, Texas and Miami. Ohio State isn't on that list, so he likely won't be heading there.
No. 6 - TE Kaiden Prothro - No. 25 in the country
Similar to Jones, he's from Georgia, and he has an offer from Georgia, Texas, Alabama and other powerhouses. The Buckeyes aren't among them, so one should count them out here.
No. 5 - ATH Derrek Cooper - No. 30 in the country
The crystal ball says Miami, but the last visit Cooper took was to Ohio State. Considering their ability to recruit at the linebacker and running back position, he could end up seeing Columbus is a good spot for him. Unlikely, but it is still possible.
No. 4 - LB Tyler Atkinson - No. 9 in the country
If there's one guy the Buckeyes should go out and get, it is Atkinson. He is from Loganville, GA, and ranked as the No. 1 linebacker, he certainly has some draw from top programs. He has multiple coaches at Ohio State recruiting him, but without an official visit, it is more unlikely than likely at this point.
No. 3 - OL Darius Gray - No. 28 in the country
Gray is from Richmond, Virginia, so there isn't much homestate bias here. Tennessee, LSU, Ohio State and South Carolina are considered warm in interest. He took a visit to Ohio State on June 10. There's no crystal ball prediction yet, and the Buckeyes have a strong history of developing lineman. Keep an eye on Gray's recruitment.
No. 2 - RB Savion Hiter - No. 17 in the country
Hiter is the No. 1 running back in the Class of 2026 and is from Virginia as well. With a vast history of top running backs, the chance the Buckeyes land Hiter seems high at this point. They have to battle Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee, but Columbus was his first official visit. The Buckeyes could use their dual-threat with Favour Akih committed as well.
No. 1 - S Bralan Womack - No. 21 in the country
The crystal ball says Womack is coming to Columbus, and that is huge for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is the top safety in the class and has Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida and others chasing him. But, with how well Caleb Downs has played, the Buckeyes may be the perfect home for a star safety.