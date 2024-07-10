Ohio State Buckeyes Have A Shot To Flip Alabama Running Back
Anthony Rogers is an explosive running back and his speed has led to the fitting nickname of "Turbo". The 2025 running back prospect has been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since June 2, 2023. As Rogers has remained committed to the Crimson Tide, he is set to play his senior season of football with a new school.
Rogers will spend his final year of high school football at Carver Montgomery High School after playing last season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. This is not the first time Rogers has transferred in high school though. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Pike Road in Alabama. The switch to Carver does take the running back home once again as Carver High School and Pike Road High School are about 16 miles away from each other.
Many are probably just eager to see Rogers back in Alabama for his senior season of high school football. In the college football world, the focus is more on whether he could flip to another school.
Back when Rogers chose Alabama, his top five was narrowed down to Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia and Florida. After head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement and stepped away from the sidelines for the Crimson Tide, speculations about a potential flip for the running back have circulated.
This is something that often happens when a coach leaves a program, yet a lot of attention has turned towards the 5'8", 190-pound running back.
The four-star prospect is ranked as the No. 6 running back in the 2025 class.
In the spring, Rogers visited Auburn, Georgia and Alabama, but also made a trip up to Columbus. On June 1st, John Garcia Jr. of Rivals reported that Rogers left Ohio State impressed and plans to return to Ohio State again at some point.
Jeremy Birmingham said on a new episode of Talking Stuff on Tuesday that if Rogers is going to flip somewhere "It's going to be Ohio State."
There is certainly some confidence from Birmingham on that matter, yet the belief in that being a strong potential option is fair. There is a sense that things are turning in the direction of the Buckeyes. As a freshman at Pike Road High School, Rogers did spend plenty of time with current Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. That connection could certainly assist the Buckeyes in hopes of flipping Rogers on the recruiting trail.
Ohio State already has two commitments from running backs in the 2025 class at the moment. Four-star running backs Bo Jackson and Isaiah West both picked the Buckeyes in June. Perhaps the group of two will become three before too long.