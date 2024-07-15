Ohio State Buckeyes Are In The Top 3 Big Ten Matchups This Season
Whenever the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town, that game is usually circled on a schedule due to the power and high expectations for the Buckeyes every season. It appears like that will be just the same this coming season as well.
Upon taking a look at the 2024-25 schedule for the Buckeyes, every game looks winnable because of the excellent group returning to the field. Despite the schedule not looking too bad for the Buckeyes, three games do stand out as the "tough ones". Two happen to be on the road and one at home.
Ohio State travels to Oregon to face the Ducks on October 12th, then on November 2nd the Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to face Penn State. The Game in the final week of the regular season will be at home with a noon kickoff against the Wolverines. Two of these games result in the Buckeyes looking to avenge losses, while Ohio State wants to maintain their dominance against Penn State even in what is expected to be a loud environment.
Jesse Simonton, a national college football columnist for On3, recently ranked his Top 10 Big Ten Conference games headed into the season and Ohio State managed to be in each of his top three matchups.
At No. 1, he placed The Game of Michigan at Ohio State on November 30th. Ohio State at Oregon sits at No. 2 and Ohio State at Penn State is No. 3.
All three are most certainly big games and it would be hard to argue those being some of the most highly anticipated Big Ten matchups. Although Ohio State versus Michigan always means a lot and the stakes are high for the Buckeyes as they look to end a losing streak against the team up north, most neutral supporters might say that the Oregon game will be more intriguing this year. Even a lot of Ohio State fans may say the same thing.
Ohio State and Oregon are expected to be potential College Football Playoff teams, while the Wolverines look to find some success with a new head coach in Sherrone Moore and a drastically different roster from last season.
Regardless of the order, Ohio State will be in the spotlight multiple times this next regular season. Will they be ready for the challenges that come their way? Ultimately, they should be with the group of players on the field and the strong coaching staff put in place to lead this group.