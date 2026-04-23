Ohio State’s Caleb Downs Explains Why He Isn’t an Average Safety Before NFL Draft

Speaking ahead of the NFL Draft during an appearance on Football 301 with Nate Tice, Downs made it clear he sees his game through three lenses that translate cleanly to the next level: versatility, preparation and routine.

Downs started with the part that can be the hardest for prospects at this stage of the process.

“It’s an awkward phase because it’s your first time not being on a team,” Downs said. “You don’t know what you’re doing. You don’t know who you’re going to play for or where you’re going to live.”

That uncertainty is where routine becomes essential.

“The big thing is just finding a routine,” Downs said. “Finding something to stick to.”

For Downs, that structure off the field mirrors how he approaches the game on it.

He does not describe himself as a traditional safety. He describes himself as a player who needs to be wherever the play is unfolding.

“When people ask me this, I just be like, I just want to be around the ball,” Downs said. “So, wherever the ball, I’m going just try to be there.”

That mindset is backed by experience. Downs pointed to his time playing in three different defensive systems, beginning under Nick Saban and continuing at Ohio State Buckeyes in multiple schemes.

“I’ve played in three completely different systems,” Downs said. “I feel like that’s a positive for me because it shows that I’m very versatile. You can play in any situation and make it work for you.”

That versatility is not just about alignment. It is rooted in how he studies the game.

Downs described a detailed weekly film routine built around identifying tendencies and situations before ever stepping on the field.

“You have to figure out the team’s identity,” Downs said. “What are they going to hang their hat on?”

From there, the preparation becomes more specific. “What are their tempo plays? What are they going to do around the 50? What are they going to do in different situations?”

Downs said his ability to process that information and apply it in real time is what he considers his biggest strength.

“I feel like that for me is probably the biggest strength that I have,” he said, “is being able to understand that before the game and then go into the game and actually apply it.”

Asked about a play against Michigan where he broke on a route in the middle of the field, Downs revealed the defense never got a call in because of tempo.

“There was no call,” Downs said. “I was just feeling the routes.”

He described sensing multiple crossing routes developing, finding the quarterback and reacting.

“I felt two overs coming this way. I felt a shallow over and then I looked, got my eyes to him and just broke on the ball.”

Moments like that reinforce how Downs views his role.

“If you need somebody to make a play, that’s probably where you need to put me,” he said.