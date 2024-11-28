Ohio State Buckeyes Land Four-Star Recruit In 2026 Class
The Ohio State Buckeyes, after losing multiple commits in the 2025 class, landed 2026 four-star tight end Corbyn Fordham on Thursday.
Fordham announced his commitment to the Buckeyes in a YouTube video posted on Thanksgiving Day.
The Florida native holds over 25 offers, but ultimately chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Clemson, and Michigan. Fordham is currently the No. 15 ranked tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
With Fordham announcing his commitment to Ohio State, head coach Ryan Day is off to a solid start in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Buckeyes now have three four-star commits in the class, as the highly-touted tight end joins a pair of wide receivers in Chris Henry Jr. and Jaeden Ricketts. At 6-foot-4, 220 lbs, Fordham displayed his wicked athletic ability during his junior season at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, FL.
His father, Todd, was an offensive tackle at Florida State and played in the NFL for nine season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers. Despite his father being a Florida State alumni, the young pass catcher chose Ohio State.
Looking at the future positional landscape for the Buckeyes, Fordham is the third tight end commit in both the 2025 and 2026 class, as Day holds four-star Nate Roberts and three-star Brody Lemmon. While Ohio State's tight end room is rich with veteran talent in Gee Scott Jr. and Will Kacmarek, the slew of young talent coming into the program has a chance to make an impact in the coming years.