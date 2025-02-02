Ohio State Buckeyes Make Top Six For No. 1 Recruit In 2026 Class
After winning a National Championship during the 2024-25 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to build off the successful run and form a dynasty in Columbus. With the program's ambitious future, head coach Ryan Day is locking in on the high school recruitment efforts.
According to a social media post on Sunday from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, 2026 five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is down to six schools, with the Buckeyes as one of his choices.
Cantwell is currently the No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class on On3 Sports, thanks to his impressive play throughout his high school career. At 6-foot-7, 305 lbs, he already possess a perfect frame for an tackle at the next level. In addition to his incredible football resume, Cantwell is also one of the best shot put throwers in the country.
While discussing his top six teams, Cantwell told On3 Sports that it's hard to beat being a nation champion.
“It’s hard to beat being a national champion- a winning culture and a fantastic offensive line group is appealing,” said Cantwell.
If Ohio State were to land Cantwell, he would easily boost the team's 2026 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have four commits in the upcoming recruiting cycle, which is highlighted by the No. 1 wide receiver, Chris Henry Jr. Cantwell would also become the first offensive lineman commit for Day in the 2026 class, as well as the first five-star lineman to commit since Donovan Jackson, according to On3 Sports' Industry Ratings.
Day, unfortunately, will have his work cut out for him. As a Missouri native, Cantwell holds offers from Missouri, as well as Georgia, Miami and Michigan.