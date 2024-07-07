Ohio State Buckeyes On Track To Malik Autry Flip
Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class is not only ranked number one overall, but the Buckeyes received a major win on defense on Saturday. The commitment of five-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn is another great addition to a group that already consists of two five-star cornerbacks, several four-star defenders and a few three-star prospects to round out the group. At the moment, Ohio State has 13 commits on the defensive side of the ball.
If recruiting for the 2025 class shut down today, it would be easy to imagine that Ohio State would be extremely happy with how things stand. However, the belief is that they are most certainly not done on either side of the football.
One potential commitment that could be trending in favor of the Buckeyes is actually the chance to flip Auburn defensive tackle commit Malik Autry. Autry is a 6'5" and 320-pound defensive tackle who is currently ranked as a composite four-star recruit on 247 Sports.
The big defensive lineman is from Opelika, Alabama, which happens to be only about 20 minutes away from the campus of Auburn University. Back on February 1, 2023, Autry committed to stay at home and play for the Tigers. A lot of time has passed since making that decision and the Buckeyes have been working to put their best foot forward in recent times.
At the beginning of May, Autry visited Ohio State and arrived in Columbus without an offer. That changed on the weekend of his visit as he went back home with an official offer. Two months later, it is reported that if any team is able to flip Autry then the Buckeyes are the favorite to do so.
Autry would be another great piece for the defense of Jim Knowles and Larry Johnson's defensive line. During his junior season, he recorded 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. He is also currently ranked as the 23rd-best defensive line recruit, just nine spots behind current Ohio State commit London Merritt.
Although the Buckeyes likely have a lot more work to do in order to get him to flip his commitment, being in the drivers seat to do so means they could be well within legitimate striking distance.