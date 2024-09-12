Ohio State Buckeyes Out Of Running For 5-Star Wide Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a long history of talented wide receivers going to the NFL, but in just the last few years the talent has been absurd. Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. are the most recent stars to make it to the league.
On the current roster, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and Jeremiah Smith feel like the obvious next four to be highly-coveted prospects in their respective draft classes between 2025-2027.
With a vast amount of collegiate success turning into NFL success for top-tier Ohio State wide receivers, Brian Hartline has certainly had an advantage when it comes to recruiting five-star receivers.
Despite an excellent 2025 recruiting class, the Buckeyes have failed to secure a commitment from a five-star wide receiver. At the moment, they do hold four commitments from wide receivers. Three four-star receivers in Quincy Porter, De'zie Jones and Phillip Bell headline the group. Three-star receiver Bodpegn Miller rounds out the group.
Unless something crazy happens in the next few months, this appears to be the complete wide receiver group for the Buckeyes in this recruiting cycle. Back in July, the Buckeyes decided to make a late pursuit of five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles. The 6'2", 205-pound receiver had previously decommitted from the Ole Miss Rebels and his ranking was soaring at the time.
The timing of the offer seemed fitting as it appeared that five-star prospect Jaime Ffrench was leaning more towards other schools. Ultimately, he decided to commit to the Texas Longhorns.
Even though the Buckeyes made the late pursuit of Myles, they have fallen short. On Wednesday, the recruit from Utah announced his commitment date of September 18th. Ohio State will not be among his choices as he will commit to either the Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans or Utah Utes.
If the Buckeyes were able to pull off getting Myles, this would have been huge for the future and the 2025 class. This miss is not the end of the world by any means.
Ohio State should still feel good about the potential of Porter, Jones, Bell and Miller. Hartline has also proven his ability to develop receivers and turn them into NFL ready guys. One class without a five-star wide receiver is okay, especially when the likelihood is that these players from the 2025 class will have to wait at least a year to touch the field.
When it comes to Myles, hopefully he chooses either Utah or Texas A&M so that Ohio State doesn't need to face him in Big Ten Conference play.