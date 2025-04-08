Ohio State Poised To Beat SEC Competition For Nation's Top Safety Recruit
Bralan Womack is a big-time class of 2026 safety recruit, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are hot after his commitment on the recruiting trail.
Womack, from Flowood, Mississippi, spent this past weekend in Columbus on an unofficial visit. He took in practice and checked out the facilities. He even posted on social media that he was able to meet senior linebacker Sonny Styles, who was considered the top safety in the country as a recruit when he was a 5-star in the class of 2022.
Styles committed to Ohio State back then and it sounds like Womack could be well on his way toward becoming a Buckeye as well. Catching up on the visit with the folks at On3, the 2026 safety was very clear regarding his thoughts on Ohio State.
“Ohio State is No. 1 now. I’m just ready to get back for my official visit,” Womack told On3.
This is huge news for Ohio State, because, as mentioned, he is a gamer. 247Sports ranks him as a 4-star but also, much like Styles was, Womack is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation.
There are also some big-time schools after his commitment other than Ohio State, with Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida comprising the rest of his top four.
The fact that Ohio State is in the lead of that group is no small deal for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. The fact that not only is Womack's official visit already scheduled (June 20), but he's already talking about it — that's a big deal as well.
Ultimately, the Buckeyes are in a good spot in this recruiting battle, and they're saying all the right things and pushing their strengths as one would expect them to.
“Their message to me was to come be a part of something special and be developed and become another first-rounder,” Womack explained.
Womack is also ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports.