Ohio State Predicted To Land 4-Star Defensive Tackle Jarquez Carter
After two massive commitments for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Ohio State fell just behind Alabama to No. 2 in On3's team rankings. The Ohio State Buckeyes have an excellent opportunity to earn that top spot back on Thursday.
Four-star defensive tackle Jarquez Carter is set to announce his commitment on Thursday, July 18th. He will be choosing from a group of five schools including the Buckeyes. Miami FL, Penn State, UCF and Florida will also be in the running for Carter's commitment.
As everyone awaits a decision from the 6'2", 284-pound star from Newberry, Florida, everything appears to be trending in the direction of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
On Tuesday, Ohio State received three Crystal Ball predictions on 247 Sports in favor of them being the team to get Carter. National recruiting analyst Tom Loy, Ohio State insider Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts and InsideTheU staff writer Gaby Urrutia were all on the same page with the Buckeyes.
On3's recruiting prediction machine gives the Buckeyes a 68.1 percent chance to land Carter, while the Florida Gators hold the next best percentage at 22 percent.
If the Buckeyes are able to secure the services of Carter on Thursday, then he will become the sixth defensive line commit in Ohio State's 2025 class. Edges Zion Grady, Zahir Mathis, London Merritt and defensive tackles Maxwell Roy and Trajen Odom are all four-star commits as well.
As a junior in high school last season, Carter had 67 total tackles, 37 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks and 15 hurries. Wreaking havoc in the backfield and creating pressure on the quarterback was something Carter did every single game.
Carter is ranked as the No. 42 defensive tackle on the composite rankings on 247 Sports.
If Carter chooses the Buckeyes, then Ohio State will once again have the highest ranked recruiting class on every major recruiting website.