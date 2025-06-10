Ohio State Buckeyes' 5-Star Prospect Makes Intriguing Decision after OV
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the best collegiate programs in the country at developing players to be ready to compete at the NFL level. At just about every position group, the Buckeyes have a handful of former players at the highest level in the sport, many of which are at the top of their position group.
Offensive line is no different which is likely what led Felix Ojo, a top-five player in the Class of 2026, to want to take an official visit to Columbus. That, and a national championship trophy to see.
Ojo took an official to Ohio State on May 30 and had been recruited throughout the process by Tyler Bowen. He also took official visits to Florida, Ole Miss, Michigan, and a few other programs.
However, he is apparently not taking his last official visit per Hayes Fawcett, which was scheduled to be in Oklahoma, and is canceling that one. This comes after an official visit to Michigan on June 6. He will still take his official visit to Texas on June 13 which gives a clear indication that he's made up his mind on his recruitment.
Ojo is from Texas, and with his last visit being this coming weekend to the Longhorn State's premier program, that's expected to be where he commits, which would be a huge win for the Longhorns.
Ojo is ranked as the top offensive tackle in the Class of 2026 and the second-best player from the state of Texas. By 247Sports, he is ranked as the 5th-best player nationally.
While Ohio State isn't quite out of the mix, it does appear the Buckeyes are on the outside looking in. The crystal ball, a prediction method used by 247Sports, has him heading to Texas and staying at the in-state program. With his mind potentially made up, the Mansfield, TX star might commit sooner rather than later.