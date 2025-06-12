Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit Using NIL Money for Heartwarming Purpose
Anytime the terms ‘NIL’ and ‘quarterback’ are used in the same breath, it’s a head-turning moment. The most important position in sports commands the largest compensation in the barely tested waters of the NIL era, which gives us stories similar to the UNLV-Matt Sluka saga or, most recently, with Nico Iamaleava and his split with Tennessee.
Ohio State fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to 2027 quarterback recruit Brady Edmonds. The four-star quarterback is putting his early NIL earnings to good use before he even gets to Ohio State.
In a recent social media post, Edmunds said he and his family spent the day with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, spending time with the staff and patients while donating toys and books.
Edmunds and his family were in Columbus late last week for a recruiting camp where he got his first on-campus work with the Buckeyes coaching staff and other commits.
Edmunds, the No. 3-ranked quarterback in his recruiting class, has an NIL valuation of $368,000 according to On3, making him one of the highest-earning high school athletes in the nation.
Ohio State got an early commitment from the rising junior quarterback out of California, who made his announcement to join the Buckeyes in December. In 2024, he completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,222 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Ryan Day and his coaching staff know they have a rock-solid quarterback prospect in Edmunds, who stands 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. But after this quick story, they have to feel confident they’ve brought on a player with the proper intangibles to lead the program into the future.