Ohio State Buckeyes Recruiting Target Decommits from Oregon Ducks
The Ohio State Buckeyes may be back in the mix for Richard Wesley, a coveted five-star defensive end who is one of the best in the Class of 2026. Wesley plays for Sierra Canyon High School and is from Chatsworth, CA. He is ranked by 247Sports as the 6th-best EDGE in their player ratings and then jumps to the second-best at the position in the composite scoring.
The five-star talent is going to be a massive acquisition for whichever program he chooses, and with Ohio State having an official visit on the books, he might end up in Columbus. After all, the Buckeyes have helped develop some of the best defensive ends in the game. Players like Joey Bosa and Chase Young spent their college days with the Buckeyes.
Ohio State will host Wesley on August 30 for its first game of the 2025 season, a goliath battle with what should be a top-five Texas Longhorns program. Wesley will likely be one of numerous recruits in the building for that battle, which is slated to be held at noon on FOX.
That said, On3 Recruit via Chad Simmons reported that Wesley has decommitted from Oregon.
Wesley will visit Oregon on June 6, Texas on June 20 and then wrap up with Ohio State. He is being recruited by Larry Johnson and plays a position that Ohio State may not have much depth at in a few years.
The Buckeyes don't have any EDGE players committed for the Class of 2026, so while they could look to add some talent in the transfer portal, being able to bring in a player like Wesley would be huge for the program.
With Oregon in the Big Ten, just seeing the Ducks lose out on the star, or at least have a decommittment for now, is a win for the Buckeyes as well.