Ohio State's Bo Jackson dominates Michigan defense with yards after contact
Bo Jackson has torn it up in his freshman season in Columbus.
The former standout at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School was given the keys to the Ohio State Buckeyes' running back room after Week 1 against the Texas Longhorns. After that though, Jackson leaped over everyone else ahead of him and took control of the rushing attack.
He rushed for 100 yards in back-to-back games to start his college career, before tacking on four more 100+ yard outings in the last five games. His numbers for 2025 now sit at 151 carries and 952 yards with five touchdowns.
Not only has Jackson been displaying a remarkable burst of speed when he breaks through the line, but if there's bodies in the way he's been able to run them over.
Most recently, in the Buckeyes' win over the Michigan Wolverines, 27-9, Jackson rumbled all over the defense. He took a season-high 22 carries for a season-high 117 yards for an average of 5.3 yards a carry. That high of a volume was spotlighted by 94 of his 117 yards being after contact.
Not only did he serve a major role for the Buckeyes' offense, but when his running lanes were plugged up, he didn't shy away from contact. At 6-foot-1, 217 pounds, he's not the biggest player on the gridiron, but his ability to welcome contact and stay balanced is impressive.
Coming out of high school, it was one of the major talking points for national analysts.
"Ability to stack cuts together to find green grass in the open field is extremely impressive considering his size," national analyst Hudson Standish said. "Routinely showcases impressive contact balance and consistently runs through arm tackles. Elite short area quickness and agility show up plenty on tape while evading defenders at the second level and have been verified in a combine setting."
Another part of Jackson's game that has started to take a step forward recently is his involvement in the passing game. In Saturday's win over Michigan, he hauled in four catches for 49 yards, one catch and eight yards below his season-high marks.
He finished the game with a 78.7 rating on 37 snaps played, nine more than CJ Donaldson, and nearly 30 more than freshman running back Isaiah West and 33 more than depth piece James Peoples.
The coaching staff is still trying to figure out the best rotation for each running back, but its obvious that Jackson is the lead workhorse who can change the game in seconds.
Heading into the postseason, he racked up 1,139 all purpose yards and six touchdowns.
Up next, the Buckeyes and Jackson have a quick turnaround for to prepare for the Big Ten title game on Saturday, Dec. 6, against the Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams are undefeated and ranked as the No.1 and No. 2 teams in the nation.