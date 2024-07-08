Ohio State Buckeyes' Star QB Commit Gets Bump In Rankings
Tavien St. Clair recently put on a show during drills at the Elite 11 Finals. Not only did he impress on the field, but St. Clair now weighs in at 225 pounds while also measuring in at 6'4". These impressive measurements for a quarterback headed into his senior year of high school makes him the biggest of any of the top quarterback prospects in the country.
The Bellefontaine High School star deservingly received a positive bump up in his rating with On3 as they updated their top 300 rankings on Monday. St. Clair is now a five-star on every major recruiting website now that On3 upped him from four stars to five. With the addition of a star, St. Clair also moves up from the 28th overall prospect on On3 to the 15th overall prospect.
Charles Power, Director of Scouting and Rankings for On3, had this to say about the future Ohio State Buckeye headed into his final season with the Chieftains.
"I think there's areas for him to continue improving there (decision-making within live settings), but there's no question he's a stock up prospect and one of the more talented passers in the 2025 cycle."
In his junior season with Bellefontaine, St. Clair threw for 3,083 yards and 37 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. On the ground, he also ran for 352 yards and four touchdowns on just 36 carries. St. Clair will not only look to replicate those numbers this coming season, but has a great chance to better them.
St. Clair is not the only Buckeye in On3's updated Top 15. Five-star cornerbacks Na'eem Offord and Devin Sanchez rank back-to-back at No. 8 and No. 9 overall. Potential Ohio State offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. sits at No. 6 overall.
Based on how St. Clair's senior season goes, it would not be shocking to see his ranking continue to rise prior to National Signing Day for the 2025 recruiting class.