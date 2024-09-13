Ohio State Buckeyes Could Steal Away Top Alabama Crimson Tide Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost out on running back Anthony Rogers last year, as the four-star prospect committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide in June 2023.
However, there is still time for Ohio State to change Rogers' mind.
Rogers has said he will make his final decision this December, and apparently, the Buckeyes are making a late push to try and flip the halfback.
Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts has reported that Ohio State has made significant progress with Rogers and remains a player in his recruitment in spite of the fact that the Montgomery, Al. native verbally committed to Alabama (h/t Del Barris of Scarlet & Game).
Rogers has a great relationship with Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who is also from Montgomery.
Evidently, Rogers likes the way the Buckeyes' offense is running under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and feels he would be a great fit for the rushing attack.
Ohio State is currently employing a two-headed monster of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson in its backfield, with both running backs averaging over seven yards per carry through the Buckeyes' first two games of 2024.
Of course, Henderson is a senior, and Judkins is widely expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. That means Ohio State is thinking about its future at the position, and it seems intent on adding Rogers.
We'll see if the Buckeyes are able to pry the Carver High School product away from the Crimson Tide in the coming months.
Ohio State has a bye this week and will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 21.