Ohio State Buckeyes still in the running for No.12-ranked five-star wide receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes keep getting wins.
This time, it comes off the field as five-star commit, Monshun Sales, is still in the running to attend The Ohio State University. Sales, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout, is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation and No. 3 wide receiver in the country.
He has over 40 offers from high-level programs across the nation, with the Buckeyes still being in the mix to land him.
Sales is a member of the 2027 class, which would add heavily to the arsenal of weapons that Buckeyes' offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would have. His standard of excellence on the offense, more specifically with the wide receivers, would help mold Sales into one of the top receivers in college football if decides to commit to the scarlet and grey.
Recently, Sales trimmed his list of colleges down to 12 schools. Joining the Buckeyes in making the list are Alabama, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Each school is just as highly touted as the Buckeyes, but none, outside of Alabama, have the same track record in producing impressive wide receivers at the next level so consistently.
Many scouts have deemed Sales to be an elite, generational talent at the wide receiver position, especially with his size.
"Hulking wide receiver with game-breaking potential given his size and speed," Andre Ivins, the director of scouting for 247 Sports, said. "Looks the part with a muscled-up frame that appears to stretch just over 6-foot-4. Isn’t the most technically advanced route runner at this stage, but has shown the ability to sink his hips and make dynamic cuts in passing tournaments."
The exciting thing about a player like Sales is what he would do in a system like Ohio State. They favor wideouts heavily, and with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate exploding in 2025, Sales has to see that and wants to be a part of it.
"He spent much of his sophomore season challenging defenses vertically from an outside posting and should be able to do the same thing on Saturdays," said Ivins.
The Buckeyes have been regularly in contact with Sales, giving them a slight edge over many other teams as well. Ohio State gave him an official offer on May 21, 2025, immediately when Sales was eligible to receive one.
Since the start of the 2025 college football season, Sales has visited with three schools. The first unofficial visit he recorded was on August 30 with Ohio State, with visits to Miami in late September and Texas A&M in early October.
Each of these schools has had tremendous success in recent years, but none have compared to the level of dominance the Buckeyes have had.
Many top receivers across the country continue to look to Hartline and the Buckeyes for a potential fit. The program has continued to churn out NFL-ready talent that has thrived at the next level. The most recent example, former Buckeye Emeka Egbuka, has been tearing it up in his first year in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There is still plenty of time for Sales to make up his mind, but it's hard not to believe he would be a perfect fit for the Buckeyes from The Shoe on Saturdays.