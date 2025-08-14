Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith Could Be the 'Best Ever'
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a special talent on their hands with star receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith, who was originally from Opa Locka, FL, and played his high school football at Chaminade-Madonna, was ranked as the top player in the Class of 2024, and oftentimes, it takes players a year or two at the collegiate level to find their football.
He immediately dominated out of the gate. Smith committed to Ohio State in December of 2022, so he knew early that he wanted to be developed in Columbus, where numerous superstars like Garrett Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. have come through.
The expectations could be higher for Smith, and the untapped potential still in him could allow him to break records. Per CBS Sports analyst Damien Harris, it could allow him to be the best to ever do it as well.
"If Jeremiah Smith continues to progress at the rate that we think he can, and is more than capable of, and not only do we think we he can do, he thinks he can do it as well, this could be the best wide receiver.... we could be in the midst of seeing the best wide receiver, not only in the history of college football, but all time, period," Harris said.
Here's the full clip as well.
The Buckeyes had a multi-weapon attack last season with Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson and many other premier players, and Smith wasn't quite as dominant at that point either. This season, he's going to see numerous double teams and safety help at almost all times. He's going to have to truly prove himself and his abilities all over again as teams hone in on stopping him.
Smith went for 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, both the most in the Big Ten last season.
What did the scouting report on Smith look like?
"One of the top prospects to come out of South Florida in the modern recruiting era and the type of wide receiver that will give opposing defenses fits given the rare combination of his size, speed and hands. Wasn’t always the biggest kid, but looks ready to go after checking into the All-American Bowl at a shade under 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. Can simply overpower defensive backs with his imposing frame, but is way more than just some contested-catch specialist as he has proven to be a dynamic route runner that will attack leverage and sink his hips to create separation," Andrew Ivins said.
The 247Sports Director of Scouting was spot on, and now, hopefully, he will 'overpower' defensive backs for another terrific season with the Buckeyes.