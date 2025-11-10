Ohio State flips another top offensive recruit, this time from Tennessee
Ohio State has been on a roll, lately, and no we’re not just talking on the field.
We’re talking about recruiting, as well.
Legend Bey, a four-star recruit out of North Forney High School in Texas, has decommitted from Tennessee and announced he’s joining the Buckeyes Class of 2026. He had been committed to the Volunteers for more than four months.
“OSU just made so much sense for me!” said Bey to Rivals. “I want the best development, the best coaching and the best atmosphere! I have a great relationship with the coaches and I trust their plan for me! I’m ready to compete with the best and help lead my team to a National Championship!”
Bey’s news comes on the heels of Ohio State flipping five other players from other schools in the past month.
A quarterback at North Forney, Bey has thrown for 1,341 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, and has also rushed for 1,626 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, he’s being projected as a wide receiver at the next level.
If Bey’s commitment to the Buckeyes stands, he becomes the Class’ 16th four-star recruit. He’d also become the sixth wideout from the group, joining five-star Chris Henry Jr., along with four-star prospects Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jerquaden Guilford, Jaeden Ricketts and three-star prospect Brock Boyd.
Of course, Ohio State is no stranger when it comes to developing wide receivers. The school is responsible for elite level NFL talent along the lines of Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Terry McLaurin, and that’s just going back to 2019. We’re not even mentioning current phenom Jermeiah Smith, or projected 2026 first-round draft pick Carnell Tate.
“Ohio State was outstanding,” stated Bey to Rivals. “I see why they have a winning culture year after year! They mean business, they are very professional and values real elite talent. The fans and coaches are amazing and showed me so much love!”
The Buckeyes are currently undefeated (10-0, 7-0) and looking for their first back-to-back National Championships, after winning it all in 2024, the first year of the 12-team CFP format.
On the field, Ohio State is led by quarterback Julian Sayin and wideout Smith, both of them considered top candidates for the Heisman Trophy.
Joining Bey as part of the Buckeyes recruiting Class 2026 after initially committing elsewhere are four-star cornerback Jay Timmons (Florida State), four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin (Colorado), three-star offensive linemen Landry Brede (NC State) and Mason Wilhelm (North Carolina), three-star cornerback Khmari Bing (Maryland).