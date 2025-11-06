Former Florida State commit stuns with reversal to Ohio State for 2026

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Jay Timmons has Flipped his Commitment from Florida State to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals



The 5’11 185 CB had been Committed to the Seminoles since June



He’s ranked as the No. 2 CB in the ’26 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/P6SJaVhotB pic.twitter.com/IxR6JF62Nc