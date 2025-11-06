Former Florida State commit stuns with reversal to Ohio State for 2026
So much can change in the blink of an eye when recruiting in college football, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are on the right side of chaos this time around.
Pine-Richland High School cornerback and Florida State commit Jay Timmons made a stunning announcement to On3's Hayes Fawcett that he is no longer going to be a Seminole. Instead, he has flipped his commitment to Ohio State for the 2026 season.
Timmons is one of the top-ranked cornerbacks in the Class of 2026 and has had multiple scholarship offers from colleges. He visited three schools during his recruitment, including Florida State, Ohio State, and Indiana.
Ohio State is getting a multi-sport star who excelled on both offense and defense in high school. In 2024, he racked up 42 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles on defense. At receiver, he caught 40 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran track, where he posted a 10.9 in the 100-meter dash, 20-9.75 in the long jump, and 44-6 in the triple jump.
247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish praised Timmons for his skills on offense but also highlighted his potential to be dominant on defense.
"Plays well above his 5-foot-11, 185 pound frame, will create turnovers by climbing the ladder at the catch point or delivering thudding collisions in the open field. Comfortable at this stage in press-man coverage as he maintains phase on the perimeter, and also displays plenty of coverage savvy when operating as a zone defender. Put together one of the best defensive back workouts of the offseason and tested off the charts at the UA New Jersey regional camp in May, earning top performer honors. Likely going to find the most success shifting inside to nickel, but owns the mental makeup, athleticism, and physicality to play outside the numbers on Saturdays. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level, a possible all-conference selection, and fan favorite if he can keep progressing."
Timmons is set to join Caleb Downs and the rest of the Buckeyes' secondary next year after a stellar 2025 campaign so far for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are ranked first in total defense and points allowed per game, thanks to the architect of the defense, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
It's easy to see why Timmons would flip his commitment as he has a chance to learn from the best and play with NFL-caliber players and coaches.