Ohio State Football Battling Oregon, Michigan for Elite 2026 Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to add to their receiving corps with the best player from the state of New York in the Class of 2026.
Messiah Hampton, who plays for James Monroe in New York and is from Rochester, is down to just a handful of schools, and it appears the Buckeyes will be facing stiff competition for the four-star receiver. The Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan Wolverines are all in the final seven programs for the top recruit as well.
Hampton was ranked originally by 247Sports as the 29th-best receiver in the class, but the composite scoring system has him jumping to the 11th-best receiver, a drastic leap. With a 6-foot, 170-pound frame, Hampton has the skill and speed to be among the best in the college ranks. He has an official visit to Miami coming up and then Ohio State the weekend following, so it will be a loaded next month for the star with a decision likely to follow his last scheduled visit, which is to Oregon on June 13th.
Hampton, as one can see above, has Syracuse, likely the preferred destination if he chooses to stay local, Georgia and Miami in his list of potential programs as well. Hampton holds offers from almost every top program in the country, so he certainly got the best of the best looking to add his talents.
According to MaxPreps, Hampton went for 869 receiving yards on 56 receptions as a junior, totaling eight receiving touchdowns as well. That said, Ohio State already has Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. joining the program next season, so that immense talent could force Hampton elsewhere.
Nonetheless, the Buckeyes are going to be loaded at receiver for the foreseeable future, and getting Hampton to Columbus would be icing on the cake for the Ohio State receiving room.