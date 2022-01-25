Eight Future Buckeyes Named To Final SI99 Rankings Of 2022 Recruiting Class

The Buckeyes had the fourth-most selections nationally behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia.

With National Signing Day just eight days away, SI All-American unveiled its Postseason SI99 rankings for the class of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon.

The rankings – which are based upon a blend of camp evaluations, senior film and all-star game performances – feature seven players who signed with Ohio State last month, as well as one commit who is set to fax in his National Letter of Intent next week, including:

No. 12 - Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter linebacker C.J. Hicks

No. 54 - Memphis Christian Brothers running back Dallan Hayden

No. 59 - Duncanville, Texas, defensive end Omari Abor (unsigned)

No. 62 - Chicago St. Rita wide receiver Kaleb Brown

No. 65 - Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson

No. 68 - Chandler, Ariz., wide receiver Kyion Grayes

No. 71 - Pickerington (Ohio) Central safety Sonny Styles

No. 83 - Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown

The eight total players is the fourth-most in the country, trailing only Alabama with 12, Texas A&M with 11 and Georgia with 10. It’s by far the most in the Big Ten, as well, with Penn State as the next closest with four selections.

The Buckeyes could finish the cycle with a total of nine players on the list, as Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive tackle Christen Miller comes in at No. 44 overall. He’s expected to choose between home-state Georgia and Ohio State on National Signing Day on Feb. 2, with the Bulldogs as the perceived favorite.

