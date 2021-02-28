Ohio State Lands 2022 Wide Receiver Kyion Grayes

Ohio State's top-ranked recruiting class for 2022 just got better, as the Buckeyes added Chandler (Ariz.) High School four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes to the class.

Grayes hauled in 28 passes for 556 yards (19.9 YPC) and 10 touchdowns as a junior while playing in just eight games. He is a lean, athletic pass catcher with the speed to stretch the field and the potential to be a top-notch route runner. Grayes shows an advanced feel as a route runner, and his ability to manipulate defenders off the ball and with his release is impressive for such a young player.

Grayes shows smooth, fast hands and he tracks the deep ball extremely well. He works well against the zone, showing an advanced feel for finding spot spots and working free. Despite weighing just 170 pounds he competes hard for the football down the field.

The 6-1 wideout fits the mold of what Ohio State has been looking for and thriving with at the wide receiver position in recent seasons.

Grayes ranks as the nation's No. 108 overall prospect and No. 14 wide receiver according to 247Sports, and he's No. 127 overall on the composite ranking.

The Buckeyes now have 11 players committed in the 2022 class. Grayes joins standout Texas pass catcher Caleb Burton in the class, giving quarterback Quinn Ewers now a pair of gifted wideouts in the class.

Grayes had offers from Oregon, USC, Texas, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Auburn, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa State, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and Kansas.

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook