Ohio State Buckeyes clinch Big Ten title berth after rout of Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State fans can finally rejoice.
For the first time since Nov. 30, 2019, the Buckeyes did it Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor by killing the Michigan Wolverines’ newfound momentum with a 27-9 win in “The Game.” It was sealed thanks to a Davidson Igbinosun interception off Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood with a little over two-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.
With the win, the No. 1 Buckeyes (12-0) advance to the Big Ten title game next Saturday against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0) from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The Hoosiers clinched their berth Friday night by virtue of a 56-3 triumph against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-10) in West Lafayette.
Late in the first-half, quarterback Julian Sayin found wide receiver Brandon Innis to extend the Buckeyes lead to 17-9 as snow continued to fall in Ann Arbor. This came off the heels of Michigan (9-3) linebacker Jaishawn Barham’s penalty minutes earlier that gave the Buckeyes a three-point swing before halftime. Barham was nearly disqualified for a headbutt, but the officials decided otherwise.
Outgaining the No. 15 Wolverines (9-3), 233-58, threw the air while running back Bo Jackson tacked on a 117-yard day on 22-plus carries. Sayin, who had a nearly game-changing interception that ultimately did not matter, bounced back in a big way. Sayin finished the day 19-for-26 for 233 yards, completing 73 percent of his passes
Early in the third quarter, wide receiver Carnell Tate, who was ruled active just hours before the game, came up large with a 50-yard touchdown reception to extend their lead to 24-9. It was Sayin’s third touchdown toss, as wideout Jeremiah Smith had previously broken the Buckeyes’ deficit to grab the lead for good before the break to kick his offense into gear.
Meanwhile, the Wolverines entered the game needing outside help to reach the College Football Playoff to avoid the three-loss bubble line. Unfortunately for TTUN, it will have to wait another year as Michigan had a four-game winning streak snapped in “The Game.”
Forty-five and 25-yard field goals from Dominic Zvada opened the scoring for the Wolverines at the 12:35 and 9:34 marks of the opening quarter. Zvada’s scoring efforts continued as Michigan was held out of the end zone the entire game, tacking on a 49-yard field goal late in the first half to make it a one-point deficit, 10-9.
The Buckeyes will now enter the conference title game as the defending national champions, looking to wrap up conference festivities for the first time since 2020 when they beat the Northwestern Wildcats back when the Big Ten West and Big Ten East existed.
The Hoosiers are led by second-year coach Curt Cignetti, whose team has been virtually unstoppable all season thanks to their Heisman Trophy quarterback hopeful Fernando Mendoza’s 32-touchdown regular season and a defense that has allowed under 24 points in all but one game this year.
Both teams met this past season in Columbus, as the Buckeyes eliminated a then-undefeated Indiana team from Big Ten title contention. After being eliminated by Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff’s opening round, the Hoosiers have redeemed themselves in a big way.
The Buckeyes’ heroic run, which included wins against the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns, culminated with coach Ryan Day validating himself as one of the best coaches in America with a win against Notre Dame in the title game.
Now, barring how the postseason shakes out, it could be the first of two games between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers before it’s all said and done.
Just as the Big Ten drew it up, right? To Indy Ohio State goes.
Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m.