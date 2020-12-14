Ohio State Preparing to Sign Nationally Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

The Buckeyes are expected to sign the top running back, wide receiver, nickelback; No. 2 edge rusher and interior offensive linemen; and seven other top 10 players at their respective positions.

It's a huge week for Ohio State football, both for the current iteration of the program and for its immediate future.

While the Buckeyes are currently preparing to take on Northwestern for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, the coaching staff and player personnel department have been working hard to sign arguably the best class in Ohio State program history.

According to our recruiting arm at Sports Illustrated, Ohio State will likely sign the best recruiting class in the country on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

This would be the first time in program history that a national recruiting outlet has recognized an Ohio State incoming class to be the top-ranked class in college football.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the Buckeyes incoming class, which they've had ranked as the top incoming class in the country for several consecutive months now.

"The Buckeyes hold an edge over Alabama with a commitment list stacked through most of the premium positions within their class of 2021 but it also holds up at the top of individual position groups. Ryan Day and company hold the pledge of No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson, No. 1 nickel Jordan Hancock, No. 1 wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, No. 2 edge Jack Sawyer, No. 2 interior offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and top 10 prospects at their respective spots like QB Kyle McCord, CB JK Johnson, RB Evan Pryor, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., LB Reid Carrico, DL Mike Hall and TE-Y Sam Hart."

Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and LSU round out the top five classes nationally in their eyes. National Signing Day is Wednesday, Dec. 16. The Buckeyes have 21 verbal commitments in this class, of which 14 are expected to early enroll next semester.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will hold a press conference at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to address the incoming class for the first time. We will have day-long coverage on Wednesday as each of the commits officially sign their letters of intention and files them with the school.

