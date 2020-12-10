Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Achieves Perfect Rating

The star quarterback out of Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas is officially the No. 1 recruit in the country.

The Buckeyes have two extremely highly-touted freshmen quarterbacks on the current roster, one of the nation's premier prospects coming in with the Class of 2021 and the top-rated high school junior quarterback in America.

The post-Fields era looks bright - one of those four is likely to be a really solid player, at a minimum.

But today, Class of 2022 star Quinn Ewers' hype reached a new height.

Here's a complete breakdown of Ewers from our staff at BuckeyesNow.

The Buckeyes have put together one of their all-time great recruiting classes for the Class of 2021 and they're lapping the field with the Class of 2022. But a perfect 1.000 composite rating from Rivals.com doesn't happen often and for Ewers to flip from Texas to Ohio State last month is proving to be an even bigger steal as time goes on.

In fact, Ewers is now the highest-rated recruit in Ohio State history. By comparison, Trevor Lawrence (0.9999) and Justin Fields (0.9998) fell just short of perfect ratings. The only other quarterback to ever finish with a perfect 1.000 rating was Texas Longhorns star Vince Young.

As it turns out, only four other players besides Ewers and Young have ever earned that recognition. They are defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Robert Nkemdiche, defensive tackle Rashan Gary and linebacker Ernie Sims.

Of course, rankings don't prove anything about how good a player will actually become. But you certainly take your chances with a guy that is a universal slam dunk.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Thanks Big Ten for Making Rule Change

Big Ten's Decision to Amend 6-Game Rule Was the Only Logical Outcome

What's Next for Ohio State Football After Michigan Cancellation?

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook