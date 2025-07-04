Vital Ohio State Football Recruit Gets Outlandish Expert Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes are often the top program for elite recruits, mainly because of how they have consistently proven to develop the best talent into solid NFL prospects.
The Class of 2026 will be no different as they will be bringing in top names to Columbus for a chance to compete on a championship-winning roster. Led by Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have the fifth-ranked class, led by Chris Henry Jr. and Blaine Bradford. Technically, per 247Sports, they don't have a five-star talent yet committed.
That could change Friday as offensive tackle Felix Ojo is preparing to make his decision. Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, and Florida are among his final four, yet he recently was given a prediction by renowned industry veterans that could suggest he might be staying within the state of Texas but going to Texas Tech.
Ranked as the 5th-best recruit in the country, wherever Ojo lands will instantly see their recruiting class improved. He's a massive target for all four programs.
While Rivals might have Texas Tech as a new prediction, the crystal ball at 247Sports still has Texas as the favorite. For Ohio State, it is never out of the mix, and with Tyler Bowen recruiting the Texas-born Ojo, there's always a chance.
Ojo took his official visit to Columbus on May 30 and ended his tour with an official visit to Texas on June 13. He is ranked as the second-best player in Texas, the top offensive lineman in the class and the fifth-best player nationally.
With a decision coming at 1 p.m. Central time (2 p.m. Eastern time for those reading in Columbus), expect to know where the star is going to land sooner rather than later, and with NIL coming into play these days as well, there could be some late-stage heroics by those in contention.